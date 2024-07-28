Prince Dube scores as Young Africans wallop Kaizer Chiefs

Zimbabwean striker Prince Dube was on target as Tanzanian giants Young Africans thumped Kaizer Chiefs 4-0 in the Toyota Cup in Bloemfontein today.

The former Highlanders and Azam man, who joined Young Africans earlier this month, opened the scoring in the 25th minute when he lopped the ball over the Amakhosi defence and fired home from close range.

Stephane Aziz Ki doubled Yanga’s advantage just before half time when he found himself in acres of space and easily slotted home past an exposed Brandon Peterson.

Clement Mzize got Yanga’s third in the 57th minute before Ki got his brace just after the hour mark to complete the rout for the Tanzanian side.