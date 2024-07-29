Billiat strikes again, Yadah coach sets for him target of 20 goals

Khama Billiat scored his 9th goal of the season as Yadah came from behind to beat Bulawayo Chiefs in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match played at The Heart Stadium yesterday.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs star is now the joint top goal scorer with CAPS United’s William Manondo, who also took his tally for the season to nine in the Green Machine’s defeat to relegation-threatened Arenel Movers in Bulawayo on Saturday.

Reason Sibanda headed Chiefs ahead in the 53rd minute before Billiat drilled home with true conviction to restore a rarity for Yadah in the 65th minute.

Evans Rusike completed the come back for Yadah in the 90th minute, sparking wild celebrations as the Walter Magaya-owned side’s uneaten run continues.

Yadah coach Thomas Ruzive was naturally delighted with Billiat and gave the pint-sized winger a target of 20 goals for the season.

“As a coach, I am giving him (Billiat) the target to be the top goal scorer come end of the season. And I think he can get to 20 goals,” Rusike told the media after the game.

“Next, we are playing Simba Bhora and they are difficult to play against at home so it’s a trick tie,” he added.