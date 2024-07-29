Local football fans get cheaper alternative to watch top European leagues

Local football fans have gotten another option to watch top European leagues in the 2024/25 football season.

Tanzanian-based satellite TV operator Azam, which has operations in Zimbabwe, has announced that they have acquired broadcasting rights for the Italian Serie A, German Bundesliga and Spanish La Liga ahead of the new campaign.

The broadcaster will also show the Saudi Pro League and the Asian Champions League, while top cup competitions such as the English League Cup (Carabao Cup) and the German DFB Pokal will be shown.

Azam TV Zimbabwe said in a statement: “Azam TV has secured broadcast rights for Serie A, Bundesliga, La Liga & Carabao Cup starting with the 2024-2025 season. Football fans can also look forward to watch DFB Pokal, Saudi League and Asian Champions League.

“The matches will be available from the Plus and Play TV Packages. You can also watch them through AzamTV Max, the OTT platform of AzamTV.

“These partnerships underscore our dedication to provide the best sporting entertainment to our audience and it strengthens our position as the leading provider of premium content in Africa.”

The Azam TV sport packages, which cost $10 and $15, also come with ESPN and ESPN 2 which shows live games in the English Football League (EFL), Scottish Premier Football League (SPFL), Dutch Eredivisie and Major League Soccer (MLS), as well as the West African Football Union (WAFU) Cup of Nations.