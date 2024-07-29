Manica Diamonds coach Jairos Tapera clears air on Kuda Mahachi exit talk

Manica Diamonds coach Jairos Tapera has dismissed reports linking Kuda Mahachi with an exit at the club.

Rumours emerged over the weekend suggesting that the forward has terminated his contract with the Eastern Highlands side after struggling for form.

The reports also said Mahachi had a fallout with coach Tapera.

Responding to the claims, the gaffer revealed that the 30-year-old is still a Manica Diamonds player and they never exchanged words.

“It’s very unfortunate that there is this information circulating around social media that coach Jairos Tapera and Kuda Mahachi had a confrontation, its unheard of because nothing like that happened,” the gaffer said, as cited by NewZimbabwe.com.

“There are so many things happening in Mutare, I didn’t know that instead of us celebrating the team’s performance there are people trying to destabilise the camp.

“Its unfortunate we have people lying that I had a confrontation with Kuda Mahachi, you know how I brought Kuda Mahachi here, he is like a son to me.

“There is really nothing which has happened like that.”

Mahachi joined Manica Diamonds in February after parting ways with Ghanaian side FC Medeama, where his contract was terminated after a poor performance.