Warriors forward Daniel Msendami nominated for Player of the Season award in Botswana

Warriors forward Daniel Msendami has been nominated for the Player of the Season award at the 2023/24 Botswana Football Association (BFA) Awards.

Msendami played for Jwaneng Galaxy in the top-flight league and won the championship last term.

The 23-year-old forward has been nominated for the top gong along with Galaxy teammate Thabang Sesinyi, who finished as the league’s top goalscorer, and Township Rollers’ Mosha Gaolalolwe.

Msendami is now with South African Premiership side Marumo Gallants after leaving Jwaneng Galaxy this month.

Gallants will play in the DStv Premiership after buying the franchise of Moroka Swallows late last month.