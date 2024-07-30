King Nadolo leaves Yadah, joins D1 team

King Nadolo has left Castle Lager Premiership side Yadah.

Nadolo will join Northern Region Division One team Scottland, which is owned by Member of the Parliament, Scott Sakupwanya.

A post on Yadah’s Facebook page confirmed the midfielder’s departure:

“When King Nadolo was substituted off in the late stages of the match against Bulawayo Chiefs this past Sunday, he made his last walk to the Yadah FC substitution bench in the Yadah FC colours.

“The skilful midfielder is now heading to the ambitious division one outfit, Scotland.

“Thank you , King Nadolo, for the memories. Your exploits shall always be engraved in our hearts.”