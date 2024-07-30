New Zim coach Michael Nees spells out his plan for Warriors

The new Warriors coach Michael Nees has spelled out his plan for the national team following his appointment on a substantive basis.

The German gaffer’s appointment was confirmed by the ZIFA Nomalisation Committee on Tuesday.

Speaking to the ZIFA Media, Nees said that Zimbabwe has talented players but will seek to improve their performance.

He said: “I am a modern and innovative coach who is driven by international challenges and who can think outside the box to gain a competitive advantage.

“Without a doubt, the Warriors always have great players and massive team potential, but they need to avoid being too predictable to qualify for the FIFA World Cup and the African Cup of Nations. I am confident in achieving these goals because I have the expertise to professionally enhance all major factors of performance and to make a difference within a short period.”

Michael Nees added: “I will guide the national team with dedication and professionalism, and work to achieve a winning Zimbabwe that can make the nation proud.”

Nees’ immediate assignment will came in early September when the Warriors commence their 2025 Afcon Qualifiers Group J campaign.

The national team will face Kenya away in their first match of the qualifiers before hosting Cameroon during the same international window.