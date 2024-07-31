Jurgen Klopp rules himself out of England head coach job

Former Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp has ruled out any prospect of succeeding Gareth Southgate as the England national team head coach.

Klopp is currently unattached following his departure at the end of the previous season after almost nine years years at Anfield.

Though there hasn’t been any reported interest from England in him, the 57-year-old ruled himself out of the running at the International Coaches’ Congress in Wurzburg.

The German gaffer said when he was asked about taking over the reins at the England national team, as cited by Sky Sports: “Nothing at all. Job-wise, nothing at all. No club, no country. Some people must not have heard that part.”

He added: “That would be the biggest loss of face in the history of football if I said, ‘I’ll make an exception for you.'”

Klopp has admitted he is still unsure whether he wants to return to coaching at all – but will remain in football in some capacity.

“I will work at something,” he added. “I’m too young to just play padel and only spend time with my grandchildren.

“Will it be coaching again? I would actually rule that out at the moment. We’ll see how things look in a few months. Right now, nothing is coming through.”