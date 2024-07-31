Official: Kylian Mbappe becomes owner of French club

Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappé has become the new majority owner of French second division club Stade Malherbe de Caen.

The takeover was announced by the club on Wednesday.

Mbappe invested around €15 million via his own Coalition Capital investment fund to acquire 80% of Caen capital and will also pay off part of the club’s debt.

The French international replaces American investment fund Oaktree, which held 80% of the club’s shares from 2020.

A statement by the club reads: “Interconnected Ventures is proud to announce a project to acquire, through its investment entity Coalition Capital, the shares held by the funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management, LP (“Oaktree”) in Stade Malherbe Caen. The parties are now committed to following the validation process with the competent authorities. PAC Invest, Pierre-Antoine Capton’s investment company, remains a shareholder of the club and thus becomes Coalition Capital’s partner.”

The statement adds, “This acquisition will allow Stade Malherbe Caen to benefit from additional strategic resources to strengthen its sports policy, modernize its infrastructure and develop innovative projects.”