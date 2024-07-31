Washington Arubi on the move after leaving South African club

Washington Arubi will be hoping to get a new club ahead of the start of the 2024/25 after leaving South African top-flight side SuperSport United.

The Zimbabwean goalkeeper had his one-year contract not renewed by United following its expiry in June.

He only made seven appearances across all competitions since returning to the club last year.

Arubi confirmed his departure at SuperSport United to KickOff.com, saying:

“I’m no longer there at SuperSport United. I stopped being with the team when they went to Botswana.”

The 38-year-old goalkeeper revealed that he is not hanging his gloves anytime soon and looks to continue playing.

He said: “I’m still going to continue playing. My body is still there, and I do take care of myself. Taking care of yourself, like training more, resting, and recovering, will keep you in the game for longer.”

On his next move, Arubi added: “I’m not gonna put myself under pressure and predict how many years I’m left with in football; I’m just gonna go with the flow and keep doing what has been working for me.

“I once went through the situation I’m currently experiencing, and I had to look for a team. I managed to bounce back even to my national team.

“But I trust I will bounce back.”