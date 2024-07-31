Zim youngster looks to reignite career in Kosovo after struggling in UK

Zimbabwean youngster Ethan Kachosa has made a move to Kosovo after struggling to in the UK.

Kachosa was released by both Sunderland and Leeds United after failing to break into the senior team.

He played for semi-professional sides Bury and Yorkshire Amateur but only stayed at the clubs for a few months.

The 21-year-old has now made a move to Kosovo, where he will play for Rahoveci, a second tier club.

A statement by the club reads: “We are pleased to introduce midfielder Ethan Kachosa who has joined our team.

“A very high-quality, talented and hard-working footballer who built his career in England.

“Ethan Kachosa plays in several positions where we expect him to help us achieve our goals.”