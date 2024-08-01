Break the bank for Prince Dube, Kaizer Chiefs advised

Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Fees Moloi has advised the Soweto giants to break the bank for Tanzania-based Zimbabwean striker Prince Dube.

Dube, who recently joined Tanzanian giants Young Africans after parting ways with Azam FC, showed his goal scoring prowess when he netted the opener as Yanga thumped Amakhosi 4-0 in the Toyota Cup on Sunday.

Moloi feels the former Highlanders man can add value to Chiefs and brighten the Soweto giants’ chances of fighting for silverware this season.

“There’s a lot still missing in this Kaizer Chiefs team. If I were them, I would not hesitate in bringing in Gaston Sirino. We need a ball player,” Moloi told South African publication Kick Off.

“I believe they have what it takes to win a cup this season. They must just add Prince Dube and the man of the match, Aziz Ki, there up front. You can easily turn Aziz into an attacking midfielder.

“On Sunday, you could easily tell Young Africans were far ahead of Kaizer Chiefs in terms of awareness and fitness. If I was the decision maker at Kaizer Chiefs, right now I’d break the bank for Dube and Aziz,” added Moloi.