Chibuku Super Cup draw done

The draws for the 2024 Chibuku Super Cup preliminary and first round have been conducted.

Four lowest placed team as per the latest Castle Lager Premiership table will start their campaign in the preliminary round.

The bottom four teams are Telone, Chegutu Pirates, Arenel Movers and Hwange.

The two winners from the preliminary round fixtures will join fourteen top-placed sides in the first round of the tournament.

The sixteen teams will be paired and play one-legged fixtures, with the winners progressing to the next stage.

Preliminary Round Draw

Chegutu Pirates FC v Hwange FC

Telone FC v Arenel Movers FC

First Round Draw

FC Platinum v Telone/Arenel

Manica Diamonds v Chegutu Pirates/Hwange

Ngezi Platinum v Bulawayo Chiefs

Simba Bhora v Herentals

Highlanders v Greenfuel

Dynamos v ZPC Kariba

Bikita Minerals v CAPS United

Chicken Inn v Yadah

Competition Dates

Preliminary Round: 7 August 2024

First Round: 17-18 August 2024

Quarter Final: 21-22 September 2024

Semi Final: 26-27 October 2024

Final: 30 November 2024