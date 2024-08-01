Chibuku Super Cup draw done

The draws for the 2024 Chibuku Super Cup preliminary and first round have been conducted.
Four lowest placed team as per the latest Castle Lager Premiership table will start their campaign in the preliminary round.
The bottom four teams are Telone, Chegutu Pirates, Arenel Movers and Hwange.
The two winners from the preliminary round fixtures will join fourteen top-placed sides in the first round of the tournament.
The sixteen teams will be paired and play one-legged fixtures, with the winners progressing to the next stage.
Preliminary Round Draw
Chegutu Pirates FC v Hwange FC
Telone FC v Arenel Movers FC
First Round Draw
FC Platinum v Telone/Arenel
Manica Diamonds v Chegutu Pirates/Hwange
Ngezi Platinum v Bulawayo Chiefs
Simba Bhora v Herentals
Highlanders v Greenfuel
Dynamos v ZPC Kariba
Bikita Minerals v CAPS United
Chicken Inn v Yadah
Competition Dates
Preliminary Round: 7 August 2024
First Round: 17-18 August 2024
Quarter Final: 21-22 September 2024
Semi Final: 26-27 October 2024
Final: 30 November 2024