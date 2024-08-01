Draw for 2024 Chibuku Super Cup on today

The draw for the 2024 Chibuku Super Cup will take place today.

All eighteen top-flight teams will take part in the competition.

The bottom four clubs on the latest Castle Lager Premiership table will begin the campaign in the preliminary round.

The bottom four teams are Telone, Chegutu Pirates, Arenel Movers and Hwange.

The two winners from the preliminary round fixtures will join fourteen top-placed sides in the first round of the tournament.

The sixteen teams will be paired and play one-legged fixtures, with the winners progressing to the next stage.

Dynamos are the defending champions after beating Ngezi Platinum 2-0 in last year’ final.