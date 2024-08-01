Dynamos announce squad for CAF Confed Cup as venue for ZESCO United clash is confirmed

Dynamos have announced a twenty-five man squad for their CAF Confederation Cup campaign.

The Glamour Boys will play ZESCO United of Zambia in the preliminary round.

Due to unavailability of local stadiums, Dembare will play their home leg at Botswana National Stadium in Gaborone, Botswana.

A statement by Dynamos reads: “The Club would like to confirm that the first leg of our Confederation of African Football Confederation Cup 1st Preliminary Round tie against ZESCO United FC (Zambia) will be held at the Botswana National Stadium in Gaborone on Sunday 18 August 2024.

“Details of the entry charges and for those that would want to travel to support the team in Gaborone will be made available in due course.”

Here is the registered Dynamos squad for the 2024/25 CAF Confederation Cup.

1. Prince Tafiremutsa (GK)

2. Emmanuel Jalai

3. Freddy Lyndon Alick

4. Frank Makarati

5. Donald Dzvinyai

6. Donald Mudadi

7. Elton Chikona

8. Emmanuel Paga

9. Sadney Uri-Khob

10. Issa Sadiki

11. Valentine Kadonzvo

12. Nomore Chinyerere

13. Martin Mapisa (GK)

17. Ansa Botchway

19. Emmanuel Ziocha

20. Eli Ilunga

22. Keith Madera

24. Kevin Moyo

25. Temptation Chiwunga

28. Diego Musiyiwa

29. Tendai Magwaza

30. Tanaka Shandirwa

31. Tatenda Makoni (GK)

32. Shadreck Nyahwa

40. Alex Mandinyenya