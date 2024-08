Pfumbidzai joins Scottland, Chafa off to Golden Eagles

Ambitious Northern Region Soccer League side Scottland have signed former Warriors left Ronald Pfumbidzai.

Pfumbidzai was a free agent after parting company with Betway Premiership side SuperSport United.

The former Bloemfontein Celtic defender was on Yadah’s radar but he has opted for Scottland.

The Pedzai “Scott” Sakupwanya-owned side is now waiting for Pfumbidzai’s International Transfer Certificate (ITC) from South Africa to register the player.

Meanwhile, veteran midfielder Devon Chafa has joined Golden Eagles after being released by Harare giants CAPS United.