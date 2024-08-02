COSAFA confirms dates and host nations for six remaining regional tournaments in 2024

COSAFA has confirmed the dates and host nations for the remaining regional tournaments in 2024.

Coming up this month, the CAF Women’s Champions League | COSAFA Qualifier will be staged in Blantyre, Malawi from August 15-24.

This will be followed by the regional qualifiers for the CAF African Schools Football Championship from September 5-8.

The tournament, where the best Under-15 boys and girls from around Southern Africa will vie for a place in the continental finals, will take place in Namibia .

There will be another continental preliminary competition when the CAF Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations | COSAFA Qualifier is played from September 25 to October 6.

The COSAFA Women’s Championship will return to Gqeberha, South Africa, which has become its traditional home over the last few years. That will be played from October 22 to November 2.

Mozambique will play host to the CAF Under-17 Africa Cup of Nations | COSAFA Qualifier which is to be staged from December 5-15.

The COSAFA Women’s Under-17 Championship – an AFCON qualifier, will also be played in Mozambique over the same dates.