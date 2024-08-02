Wolves coach makes huge admission about Tawanda Chirewa as club ponders loan move

Wolves coach Gary O’Neil has admitted that Tawanda Chirewa may depart on loan this summer with the club yet to make a decision on his future.

The Warriors international’s breakthrough came in the previous season after making his senior debut against Brentford in the FA Cup.

He went on to became a regular in the senior matchday squads and registered 10 first-team appearances in total.

Speaking to English publication, Express and Star, O’Neil believes it will be a positive move for Chirewa if he leaves on loan since Wolves’ depth in attacking areas means the youngest may get limited game time.

“That’s still undecided,” the gaffer told the publication when asked if Chirewa will leave on loan.

“He has shown potential, but obviously we have more attacking players available at this moment than we did last year.

“Maybe it will be more difficult for him to push up, not to say it’s impossible but we will do what’s right for. him.”

Chirewa is currently with the senior team in USA for pre-season camp.

The forward was spotted wearing a much lower jersey number, 28, from his previous number 62 which he wore as an academy player in the senior squad.