Zim youngster Tavonga Kuleya in search of further development after leaving Doncaster Rovers on short-term loan

Zimbabwean youngster Tavonga Kuleya has left English League Two side Doncaster Rovers on a short-term loan move.

Kuleya will spend the next month at English sixth tier Truro City.

He is expected to feature in Saturday’s final pre-season friendly against Gloucester City.

Truro City said in a statement: “Truro City are delighted to announce the loan signing of winger Tavonga Kuleya from League Two side Doncaster Rovers.

“Born in Bradford, but of Zimbabwean decent, Kuleya will spend the next month with the Tinners and will feature in Saturday’s final pre-season friendly against Gloucester City.”

The 20-year-old made his first-team debut for Doncaster Rovers in September 2021 during an EFL Trophy match against Scunthorpe United.

In the previous campaign, he registered five league appearances for Doncaster Rovers.

The forward has also accumulated valuable experience through multiple loan spells at clubs including FC United of Manchester, Marske United, Sheffield FC, Gainsborough Trinity, and Matlock Town.