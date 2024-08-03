Clive Augusto joins South African club on free transfer

Clive Augusto had signed a two-year-contract with South African National First Division side Black Leopards.

The Zimbabwean trained with the side for over a week before he was offered the deal.

According to FarPost.co.za, the striker has accepted the contract and joins the club on a free transfer following his departure from Chicken Inn.

Augusto has played in South Africa before, having had a stint with Maritzburg United, whom he joined back in August 2019 from Chicken Inn.

In the 2020/21 season, he was loaned out to the now-defunct Uthongathi FC before returning back to Zimbabwe at the end of the season.

He joined CAPS United before moving to Chicken Inn last year .