Khama Billiat reacts to winning first major award in Castle Lager Premiership

Khama Billiat has expressed his excitement after winning his first major individual award in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League.

Billiat was named the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Player of the Month award winner for July after garnering 77% of the vote.

The 33-year-old scored three goals and provided a single assist in the four games played during the period.

Speaking to The Herald, the former Warriors international said:

“I am happy because I am getting there slowly. It’s always good to enjoy the game and produce results.

“I am very happy for myself and more importantly for the club. My teammates deserve all the praise for the role they continue to play in my game. We complement each other and more love to the coach Thomas Ruzive for his guidance.

“I am really grateful to the stakeholders and everyone, I am feeling the love.

“It is always good to win prizes, but I am here to help my team in every way possible in the field of play. I am enjoying my game and there is still more room to improve.”

Prior to his move to Yadah, Khama Billiat spent seven months without playing football after failing to get a team in South Africa.

He has scored nine goals in total this season and is jointly leading the scoring charts along with CAPS United’s William Manondo.