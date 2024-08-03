Simba Bhora edge Yadah to move to the top as Chicken Inn return to winning ways

Simba Bhora edged Yadah 1-0 to move to the top of the Castle Lager Premiership table.

Tymon Machope scored the solitary goal of the match in the first half.

Simba are now on forty-three points, one ahead of second-placed FC Platinum, who are in action on Sunday.

Elsewhere, Chicken Inn returned to. winning ways after beating Manica Diamonds 1-0.

The Gamecocks had lost in the previous round, but found their way back to winning again courtesy of Lawrence Masibhera’s fourteenth minute own-goal.

Ngezi Platinum and Green Fuel played a goalless draw, while Herentals amd ZPC Kariba also registered 0-0 draw.

Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 22 Results:

Simba Bhora 1-0 Yadah

Ngezi Platinum 0-0 Greenfuel

Chicken Inn 1-0 Manica Diamonds

Herentals 0-0 ZPC Kariba