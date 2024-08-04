Bruce Grobbelaar slams Warriors coach appointment, says he was the best candidate for the job

Bruce Grobbelaar has criticised the Zimbabwe Football Association Nomalisation Committee for appointing Micheal Nees as the new Warriors head coach.

Nees’ appointment was confirmed last Tuesday after the German gaffer signed a two-year-contract.

Grobbelaar, who also applied for the job, believes he was the best candidate and the Nomalisation Committee made a mistake by taking a foreigner on board.

The former Liverpool and Warriors goalkeeper said in an interview with Manica Post that the selection of Nees was not in the best interest of the country.

He said: “Look man, I was the best person to take charge of the Warriors right now because this is my country, and everything I do come from the bottom of my heart, and the desire to take my country forward. These foreign coaches are in it for money! After two years, they walk away with cash, and never bother to revise their work.”

Grobbelaar added: “Lincoln Mutasa (ZIFA NC chairman) is a gentleman, but his hands are tied. There are so many cooks in the kitchen and they confuse him. I still believe they will allow him to run the show, and appoint me instead of foreign coaches. I also met Minister Coventry, and I laid out my ambition to coach Zimbabwe.”