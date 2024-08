Former Mighty Warriors team manager and Harare City Chief Executive Officer Tafadzwa Bhasera has died.

She passed on on Sunday morning.

Details surrounding her death are yet to be confirmed.

Bhasera worked with the women’s national team for a year before her sacking in September 2021 ahead of the COSAFA Women’s Championship.

The Soccer24 family extends it’s heartfelt condolences to the deceased’s family and friends.