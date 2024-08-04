FC Platinum lose to CAPS United to surrender top spot, Highlanders register win as Dynamos drop points again

FC Platinum surrendered their top spot on the Castle Lager Premiership table after losing 1-0 to CAPS United on matchday 22 on Sunday.

The Platinum Boys are now placed second on the log with Ngezi Platinum now in pole position after their win on Saturday.

Wilfred Manondo netted the solitary goal in the 36th minute.

The match also saw new recruit Cameroonian Manuel Joseph Mbollo making his debut for the Green Machine.

In Bulawayo, Dynamos dropped points for the third successive game after playing a 1-1 draw against Bulawayo Chiefs.

The Glamour Boys surged ahead as early as in the 2nd minute through Issa Sadiki.

The visitors could have extended their lead a few moments later but Fred Alick was denied by the woodwork.

Sadiki also had a glorious opportunity just after the half hour but failed to score into an empty from just a few yards away.

Chiefs got their equaliser through Panashe Shoko in the first half.

The result saw Dynamos slumping to seventh place, while Chiefs remained in sight of danger of relegation in 14th place.

Elsewhere, Highlanders beat Chegutu Pirates 2-1 to move into fourth place.

Bosso got their goals from Nqobile Ndlovu, who scored his debut goal for the club, and Archford Faira, while Pirates secured their consolation late in the game.

Meanwhile, the match was delayed by fifteen minutes after Bosso’s bus had a breakdown on their way to the stadium.

Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 22 Results:

Bulawayo Chiefs 1-1 Dynamos

Chegutu Pirates 1-2 Highlanders

CAPS United 1-0 FC Platinum

Bikita Minerals 0-0 Arenel

Telone 0-0 Hwange