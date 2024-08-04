Live: Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 22

Follow our live coverage of the Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 22.
Latest:
Bulawayo Chiefs 0-1 Dynamos
15′ Dynamos leading after the quarter hour mark.
11′ Alick with a big chance but his effort hits the woodwork.
10′ Bukhosi Sibanda tries from a distance but shoots wide.
8′ Ilunga tries from a range but Chiefs keeper collects.
5′ Panashe Shoko tries from close range but his effort is blocked for a corner which Dynamos defend.
2′ Goal!!! Issa Sadiki puts Dynamos ahead.
1′ Kick-off!!!
Dynamos XI: Mapisa, Jalai, Nyahwa, Makarati, K. Moyo, Chiwunga, Alick, Ziocha, Sadiki, Madera, Ilunga.
Chegutu Pirates 0-0 Highlanders
Highlanders XI: Muza, Chigumira, Mushore, Makaruse, Muduhwa, N. Ndlovu, Faira, Mhlanga, A. Ndlovu, B. Ncube, M. Ncube.
CAPS United 0-0 FC Platinum
CAPS XI: Mateyaunga, Manokore, Kangwa, Murwira, Zambezi, Bamusi, Chinyengetere, Mureremba, Bunjira, Manondo, Mbollo.
FCP XI: Magalane, Nzori, Ngwenya, Pavari, Magaya, Mhindirira, Banda, Chirinda, Marowa, Selemani, Ngwenya.
Bikita Minerals 0-0 Arenel
Telone 0-0 Hwange