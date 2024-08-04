NRSL: Pfumbidzai makes Scottland debut, ‘Mziii’ fires MWOS past Herentals U20

Former Warriors left back Ronald Pfumbidzai made his Scottland debut as the Pedzai ‘Scott’ Sakupwanya-owned side played out a 1-1 draw with Black Rhinos at the Heart Stadium yesterday.

Pfumbidzai joined the William Nyasulu-coached side two days ago and was thrown into the fray right way.

Another former Warriors player Leroy Mavhunga cancelled out Tapiwa Matongo’s first half opener as the two sides eventually settled for a share of the spoils.

Scottland’s other new acquisitions King Nadolo and Allan Gahadzikwa also took part in the clash, played before a decent crowd.

At Ngoni Stadium, Tafadzwa ‘Mzii’ George scored two second half goals as MWOS thumped Herentals U20 3-0.

George fired MWOS ahead in the 53th minute when he curled home a beautiful free kick on the edge of the box.

Arthur Banda doubled MWOS’ advantage in the 73rd minute, firing home from a Farau Matare cross after brilliant work on the right flank from substitute Godfrey Manase.

George put the final nail on the Herentals U20 coffin when he slotted home an 83rd minute penalty after Matare had been fouled in the box.

MWOS coach Lloyd Mutasa was naturally delighted with the win and heaped praise on George.

“The young man was playing well ever since he came here and we are happy that his performance was complimented by two goals,” said Mutasa.

The result took MWOS to the top of the Northern Region Soccer League after Rhinos-Scottland stalemate and Mutasa warned his charges not to be complacent.

”When you get to the top of the table, every team would want to beat you, that is the danger of getting there. But such is football, we need to work ourselves up,” said Mutasa.

Northern Region Soccer League results

Ngezi U19 0-0 Black Mambas

Harare City 1-0 Trojan

Chinhoyi Stars 1-0 Banket United

Karoi United 1-1 Golden Eagles

Black Rhinos 1-1 Scottland

MWOS 3-0 Herentals U20

PAM 3-0 Norton Community