ZIFA clears air on reports suggesting Heart Stadium is cleared to host CAF CL & Confed Cup games

ZIFA has explained why the Heart Stadium was not cleared to Dynamos and Ngezi Platinum Stars games in the CAF inter-club tournaments.

The two teams were forced to look for an alternative stadium outside the country.

Dynamos, who will are playing in the CAF Confederation Cup, will be using Botswana’s National Stadium for their preliminary round fixture against ZESCO United.

Ngezi Platinum are yet to announce their preferred venue outside the country for their Champions League campaign.

In a response to questions why Heart Stadium in Waterfalls, Harare couldn’t be used for the games, ZIFA explained in a statement:

“The Zimbabwe Football Association wishes to address the recent misleading reports regarding the status of Heart Stadium and its capability to host Ngezi Platinum Stars’ and Dynamos FC’s preliminary fixtures in their respective CAF competitions.

“The Association would like to clarify that all necessary procedures were meticulously followed by the Club Licencing Department, in accordance with CAF directives, to try and assist the clubs to play their home games in Zimbabwe.

“However, during preliminary inspections, Heart Stadium was unable to produce a Stadium Safety and Security Certificate as required by the process. Consequently, the facility could not be sanctioned.

“Additionally, the stadium lacks a media tribune, a designated area for vulnerable people, and its ablution facilities do not meet the required standards.

“We trust this statement clarifies the situation and rectifies any misinformation that has been circulating.”