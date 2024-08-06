JUST IN: ZIFA delete The Heart Stadium press statement on its social media platforms

The ZIFA Communications department has deleted the posts with yesterday’s press release on the status of Heart Stadium to host CAF matches.

The Lincoln Mutasa-led ZIFA Normalisation Committee issued a statement through which they claimed to be addressing reports on the status of The Heart Stadium to potentially host Ngezi Platinum and Dynamos games in the CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup respectively.

The Heart Stadium owner Walter Magaya, through his lawyers,ordered Mutasa and company to retract the statement within 12 hours, failure to which the Normalisation Committee faces defamation charges amounting to US$1 million.

Posts with yesterday’s press release, published on Twitter (formerly X) and Facebook by ZIFA, have been deleted.