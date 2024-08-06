Mangombe headed to Scottland

Former Dynamos coach Genesis ‘Kaka’ Mangombe is set to join ambitious Northern Region Soccer League side Scottland after leaving the struggling Harare giants yesterday, Soccer24 has established.

Dynamos announced just before midnight, after a meeting which lasted hours, that the youthful coach tendered his resignation, which was “gracefully” accepted by the Moses Maunganidze-led executive.

“We wish to advise all our stakeholders that the club has gracefully accepted the resignation of Genesis Mangombe as head coach of Dynamos football club with immediate effect,” Maunganidze said in a statement.

“We want to thank Mr Mangombe for the services he rendered to the club and for all the achievements that the club attained during his tenure.”

The former Yadah coach is on his way to Scottland, with a well-placed source at the Pedzai ‘Scott’ Sakupwanya-owned side telling Soccer24 that Mangombe joining the promotion-chasing outfit is a question of when, not a matter of if.

“It’s all systems go, he (Mangombe) will join Scottland soon. He is definitely coming, it just a question when the deal will be complete,” said the source.