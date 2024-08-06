More details emerge on Wydad Casablanca pursuit of Divine Lunga

More details have emerged on Wydad Casablanca’s reported pursuit of Divine Lunga.

The Warriors defender was last month linked with a move from Mamelodi Sundowns to the North African giants.

The report suggested that Lunga is among a couple of players wanted by recently appointed new Wydad coach Rulani Mokwena, on permanent transfer.

The left-back worked with Mokwena before at Sundowns.

And now, according to Soccer Laduma, the South African giants are open to release the Warriors international.

However, a potential move may be complicated by a looming FIFA ban that threatens to impact the Moroccan club’s ability to register new players.

An unnamed source was quoted as saying by the publication:

“There are about three players that the coach Rulani (Mokwena) has apparently indicated that he wants at Wydad Casablanca. One of them is Divine (Lunga). But even if Sundowns would want to let him go it will depend on whether Wydad will be able to sign and register players as they are facing a possible ban by FIFA.

“They can also sign him and just wait to register him. But, yes, Rulani has made it clear that he would like to have Divine playing for him again in Morocco.”

During Mokwena’s reign at Sundowns, Lunga didn’t feature much in the initial period.

After a loan spell at Golden Arrows that was followed by six months of inactivity due to the club’s need to register him as a local player, Lunga finally broke into the first team in the second half of the previous campaign.

He managed to retain a first team berth in both the premiership and the Champions League up until the end of the season.