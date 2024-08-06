Official: Genesis Mangombe parts ways with Dynamos

Dynamos have announced the departure of head coach Genesis Mangombe.

Mangombe has been underfire after an underwhelming season by the club during the current Castle Lager Premiership. Dynamos are currently in 7th place on the log table 13 points behind log leaders Simba Bhora.

According to Dynamos, Mangombe tended his resignation on Monday 5 of August.

A Statement from Dynamos read:

We wish to advise all our stakeholders that the club has gracefully accepted the resignation of Genesis Mangombe as head coach of Dynamos football club with immediate effect.

We want to thank Mr Mangombe for the services he rendered to the club and for all the achievements that the club attained during his tenure