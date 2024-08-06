Washington Arubi spotted at SA top-flight club as he looks for new home

Washington Arubi is reportedly training with South African top-flight side Marumo Gallants.

Arubi is currently a free agent after leaving SuperSport United at the end of his deal in June.

United decided not to renew the Zimbabwean goalkeeper’s one-year contract after managing to get Ricardo Goss from Mamelodi Sundowns on another loan deal.

According to KickOff.com, the 38-year-old has been training at Marumo for the past week.

An unnamed source told the publication: “Yes, Washington Arubi is here; he’s been training since last week, and the club is looking at having him for one year plus option, it’s almost a done deal, though, because both parties need each other, it’s not like they are spoiled for choice.”

If he signs with Gallants, Arubi will link up with fellow countryman Daniel Msendami, who recently arrived from Jwaneng Galaxy of Botswana.

The transfer would also mark his return to the club, having left in 2023 after the team’s relegation from the top-flight.