Could this be another reason Genesis Mangombe left Dynamos

Dynamos announced on Monday midnight that their coach Genesis Mangombe has resigned.

Mangombe’s departure came on the backdrop of the team’s poor form that left them in seventh place with thirty points from twenty-two games.

The Glamour Boys only managed to win just one game from their last five matches.

The recent results have also seen them dropping thirteen points behind the log leaders Simba Bhora.

But that all seem not to be the main reason Mangombe left his job.

Speaking at a press conference on Sunday after Dynamos’ 1-1 draw against Bulawayo Chiefs, the gaffer openly expressed his frustration with the Dynamos executive after they failed to sign a striker during the mid-season transfer window.

He told reporters: “We are still mourning the same problem. I thought it was going to be better if we registered a striker during the transfer window, but we failed.

“We now have to work on the players we have and try to psyche them up because some of the chances that we are missing are not normal in a game of football.

“Players are failing to score on an empty net. So at times, we need a finisher in front of the goal. Someone hungry. The failure to score is worrying me ahead of the Caf competition.”

Dynamos are playing in the CAF Confederation Cup and a new coach is expected to guide the team when they face ZESCO United of Zambia in two weeks.

As for Mangombe, he has already joined Northern Division One side Scottland FC, which is owned by Member of the Parliament and businessman Scott Sakupwanya.

The coach was unveiled by the second tier club just hours after his resignation was announced by Dynamos.

The quick move to join Scottland FC and that frank admission about his frustrations after Sunday’s game clearly suggest the coach’s exit at Dynamos was inevitable.