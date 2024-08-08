FIFA hits Yadah with sanctions

FIFA has hit Yadah with sanctions after the Castle Lager Premiership club failed to honour contracts with their three former players.

The Miracle Boys terminated the deals of Brazilian trio of Juan Luciano Farias, Deivid Pereira De Brito and Joao Pedro Marques, whom they signed last year, outside the window.

The contractual dispute was first heard by the Footballers Union of Zimbabwe (FUZ), who then pushed the matter to the FIFA Dispute Resolution Chamber.

A verdict was issued in favour of the players in June and FIFA ordered the club to pay $82,000 plus interest by July 27 as compensation to the Brazilian trio.

After failing to meet the deadline, Yadah has been hit with a transfer ban and will not be able to register new players, reports The Herald.

FIFA has since directed ZIFA, the local football mother body, to ensure the ban from registering players takes immediate effect.

If the Waterfalls-based side continues to ignore the disciplinary ruling, the Premier Soccer League will be directed not register the club for the 2025 season.

This is according to the FIFA and CAF Club Licensing tenets, and under the pillar entitled Financial Criteria.