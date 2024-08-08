Kenya select neutral venue to host Warriors in 2025 Afcon Qualifiers opener

The 2025 Afcon Qualifiers Group J opening match between Kenya and Zimbabwe will be played in Uganda.

The match was supposed to be played in Kenya, but the East African nation has no approved stadium to host international games.

The country’s two main grounds Nyayo Stadium and Kasarani Sports Complex are currently undergoing renovations in preparation for CHAN 2025, and AFCON 2027, and are not yet ready for use.

According reports in Kenya, the game against Zimbabwe will be played at the newly-renovated Mandela National Stadium, Kampala.

The match is scheduled for 4 September and kick off is at 3 pm CAT.

Zimbabwe, who also lacks a CAF-certified stadium, are expected to host their second game against Cameroon on a neutral ground six days later.

It’s still unknown if they will choose to remain in Uganda, but that will depend on the availability of approved stadiums in that country.