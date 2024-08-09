Dynamos make technical team appointment

Dynamos have made a technical team appointment after roping in Warren Mapanga as the new goalkeeper’s coach.

Mapanga replaces Brito Gwere, who left his position following the departure of coach Genesis Mangombe earlier in the week.

He will work under interim coach Lloyd Chigowe.

A statement by Dynamos reads:

“Interim Head Coach Lloyd Chigowe has made his first appointment by bringing in Warren Mapanga to fill in the vacant position of Goalkeepers’ Coach in his backroom staff.”

The statement continues: “Everyone at Dynamos Football Club welcomes Warren, and we believe his wealth of experience will help guide our team of able goalkeepers for the remainder of the season and beyond.

“The Club will continue to work with Lloyd in order to bolster his technical department which still has a number of vacancies that will be filled in due course.

“Once the Club and Lloyd have settled on the candidates to occupy the vacant posts in the technical department, an announcement will be made via our official channels.”

Mapanga has worked with a couple of top flight and second tier clubs namely Grain Tigers, Prime Rangers, Mushowani Stars, Hippo Valley, Golden Eagles, MWOS FC and GreenFuel.

His appointment puts an end to rumours suggesting that Dynamos had appointed their former player Munyaradzi Diya as their new goalkeeper’s coach.