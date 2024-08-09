Michael Ndiweni rejects offer from English club, continues hunt for new home

Michael Ndiweni has reportedly rejected a deal from a lower-division English side, Workington AFC.

According to English outlet, Cumbria Crack, Ndiweni was offered a deal to join the club after training with them for a week.

The Zimbabwean forward rejected the offer because of the geographical location of the team’s home ground.

Mark Fell lamented how the geographical position of the town affects recruitment with many players reluctant to make the regular trips to West Cumbria, which is about 80km away.

“It’s disappointing, but it’s on to the next one,” the gaffer said in response to Ndiweni’s snub.

The former Newcastle United youngster has also trialled at English fifth-tier league side Gateshead and Darlington FC, which competes in the National League North.

Prior to his exit at Newcastle United, where he spent eight years rising through the ranks, the 20-year-old forward was on a six-month loan stay at Scottish second-tier club Annan Athletic during the last half of the previous season.