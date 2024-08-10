Joel Luphahla joins Dynamos

Harare giants Dynamos have roped in former Warriors forward Joel Luphahla as their assistant coach.

The 47-year-old former TelOne and Golden Eagles coach is part of the newly established technical team led by Lloyd ‘Mablanyo’ Chigove —who took over the reigns at DeMbare following Genesis Mangombe’s resignation and ultimate departure to Scottland.

“The Club is pleased to announce that Interim Head Coach Lloyd Chigowe has picked Joel Luphahla to be his 1st Assistant Coach,” Dynamos said in a statement.

“The former Warriors winger brings in a wealth of experience having served in a similar role at Highlanders between February 2022 to February 2023.”

Luphahla is expected to be on the bench when DeMbare host log leaders Simba Bhora at Babourfields Stadium this afternoon.