Luton Town coach issues huge injury update on Marvelous Nakamba as Afcon Qualifiers get closer

Luton Town coach Rob Edwards has issued an update regarding the return of Marvelous Nakamba.

Nakamba has been out of action since December 2023 after suffering a knee injury.

The injury required surgery, and the Zimbabwean midfielder’s campaign was prematurely ended.

There were hopes to see the 30-year-old back ahead of the pre-season, but he missed all of Luton Town’s pre-season friendlies.

According to Edwards, Marvelous Nakamba is now just weeks away from returning to action, which increases the chances of him playing for the Warriors against Kenya and Cameroon in the 2025 Afcon Qualifiers scheduled for early next month.

The gaffer told Luton Today newspaper: “It was just the nature of the injury (that kept him out of the pre-season) to be honest, but he is doing pretty well.

“He had some good news last week, where he was able to really start building and progressing, but Marv’s a different animal.

“We’ll use his fitness and getting him fit in training a little bit as well, that’s how we did it last season when we signed him permanently. So he might not be too far off, but he will need to train for a number of weeks first. Hopefully the training with us means he won’t be too far off, which is great.”