Highlanders, Ngezi Platinum share spoils as Hwange register win

Highlanders and Ngezi Platinum played a 1-1 draw in the Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 23 encounter on Sunday.

Bosso opened the scoring in the 38th minute through Brian Ncube’s effort.

The visitors restored the parity just five minutes from the restart courtesy of substitute Ariel Makopa’s goal.

The hosts could have retaken their lead in the 72nd but Melikhaya Ncube’s penalty kick was saved by Nelson Chadya.

The penalty came as a result of a foul on Malvin Sibanda inside the box.

The result sees Highlanders retaining their fourth position with 37 points, while third-placed Ngezi, who got their fifth successive draw, move to 38 points.

Elsewhere, Hwange won 1-0 against Chegutu Pirates.

The game between Manica Diamonds and Hwange ended in a goalless draw.

Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 23 Results:

Highlanders 1-1 Ngezi Platinum

Hwange 1-0 Chegutu Pirates

Manica Diamonds 0-0 Herentals