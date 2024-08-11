Official: Knowledge Musona joins new club in Saudi Arabia

Knowledge Musona has completed his permanent switch to Saudi Arabian top-flight club Al-Akhdoud Club.

The Zimbabwean forward has been unveiled by the club and is already training with the team ahead of the new season.

Speaking after signing the contract: Musona said: “I’m happy to join the club and I’m hoping to have a great season together.”

The former Warriors captain will wear jersey number 11.

This is his third club in Saudi Arabia.

The 34-year-old has played for Al Tai for two seasons before joining Al Riyadh in the previous campaign.