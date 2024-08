Prince Dube scored his first competitive goal for Young Africans SC as his new side lifted the Tanzanian Community Shield after beating Azam FC on Sunday.

The Zimbabwean striker grabbed the equaliser in the 25th minute, scoring against his former club.

Yanga went on to win the match 4-1 and lifted the silverware.

The victory gave Dube his first medal with the club.

The 27-year-old has now scored twice for Yanga after finding the back of the net in the pre-season.