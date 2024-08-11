Watch: Trey Nyoni scores his first senior goal for Liverpool

Trey Nyoni scored his first senior goal for Liverpool in a friendly match against Sevilla on Sunday afternoon.

Nyoni, who made his senior debut under Jurgen Klopp last term, has been part of the Reds squad in the pre-season.

The 17-year-old netted a brilliant strike in the 66th minute as Liverpool won the match 4-1.

The goal came just moments after Sevilla had pulled one back through Peque Fernández.

Trey Nyoni Scores a beautiful goal to make it 4-1🔥 He is truly a special talent🙌 pic.twitter.com/o5FzoIY9h6 — LFC_Nick (@LfcNick_) August 11, 2024

Liverpool’s other goals came from Diogo Jota and a brace from Luis Díaz.