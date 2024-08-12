NRSL: Nadolo ensures perfect start for Kaka, Rhinos-MWOS play out goalless draw

Genesis ‘Kaka’ Mangombe’s tenure as Scottland head coach started on a winning note as the ambitious side edged Zambezi 1-0 at The Heart Stadium.

King Nadolo’s first half solitary strike was the difference as the Pedzai ‘Scott’ Sakupwanya-owned side registered their 13th win of the season.

Log leaders MWOS and Black Rhinos had to settle for a share of the spoils after playing out a goalless draw in a tense top of the table clash at the Heart on Friday.

Lloyd Mutasa’s men had a better first half, in which they could have broken the deadlock had they been more clinical in front of goal.

Veteran skipper Chris Samakweri was denied by the woodwork in the first half.

Rhinos were the better side in the second half, which saw a brawl between the two technical teams ensuing over a disputed decision by the referee.

At Ellis Robbins, Golden Eagles came from behind to beat Shamva Mine 3-1.

Shamva drew first blood in the first minute through Tatenda Zulu before Eagles restored parity in the 10th through Tatenda Hapazari.

Gondo Harishaye completed the turnaround and took the lead on the stroke of half time through Lima Ndeke.

Hapazari got his second and Eagles’ third three minutes before full time to ensure a comfortable victory in the end for Philip Sithole’s charges.

Harare City leapfrogged Black Rhinos into second position with a 2-1 victory over Cclee Mangura.

Northern Region Soccer League match day 21 results: