Zim players based abroad round-up

The 2024/25 football season commenced in England over the weekend and a number of Zimbabwean players were in action.

Warriors defender Brendan Galloway had a terrible outing on the first day of the English Championship campaign as his Plymouth Argyle side lost 3-0 to Sheffield Wednesday.

Galloway scored an own-goal in the second half which doubled Sheffield’s lead in the game.

The centre back started in the match and played the entire ninety minutes.

Marvelous Nakamba will miss Luton Town’s season opener against Burnley tonight as he is yet to return to full fitness after recovering from a long-term injury.

In the League One, there were contrasting fortunes for defender Tendayi Darikwa, who netted his first goal for Lincoln City.

Darikwa scored the second goal for City in their 3-2 win over Burton.

The right back, who returned to England and joined the club last month, played the entire match.

Reading’s Tivonge Rushesha was not part of the matchday squad that played a 1-1 draw against Birmingham on Saturday.

Munashe Garan’anga retained his place in the Copenhagen starting XI that won 2-0 against Sonderjyske in the Danish Superliga.

The victory extended Copenhagen’s undefeated run, and the team remains on top of the table.

In Italy, Jordan Zemura was an unused substitute in Udinese’s 4-0 win against Avellino in the first round encounter of the Coppa Italia on Friday.

Elsewhere in Europe, Zimbabwean prospect Trey Nyoni scored his first senior goal for Liverpool in a pre-season friendly match against Sevilla on Sunday afternoon.

Nyoni, who made his senior debut under Jurgen Klopp last term, has been part of the Reds squad in the pre-season.

The 17-year-old netted a brilliant strike in the 66th minute as Liverpool won the match 4-1.

The goal came just moments after Sevilla had pulled one back through Peque Fernández.

In Tanzania, Prince Dube scored his first competitive goal for Young Africans SC as his new side lifted the Tanzanian Community Shield after beating Azam FC on Sunday.

The Zimbabwean striker grabbed the equaliser in the 25th minute, scoring against his former club.

Yanga went on to win the match 4-1 and lifted the silverware.

The victory gave Dube his first medal with the club.