Ngezi Platinum name foreign venue for CAF CL fixture, depart country ahead of preliminary round encounter

Ngezi Platinum Stars have left the country for their CAF Champions League encounter scheduled for this weekend.

Madamburo were drawn against AS Maniema of DRC in the preliminary round and will host the first leg fixture on neutral venue due to unavailability of approved stadiums in Zimbabwe.

The Castle Lager Premier Soccer League champions will use National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka, Zambia for their first home game of the campaign on Saturday.

Kick-off is at 3 pm CAT.

Speaking ahead of the fixture, Ngezi coach Takesure Chiragwi told The Herald:

“It’s a disadvantage in terms of the supporters because when you are playing in Zimbabwe you have all the provinces supporting you because you are representing the country. But in terms of play, we can’t complain because in football you can play anywhere.

“I think we need to be strong enough mentally and we just hope Zimbabweans out there come out in numbers to support us too because the 12th man helps in terms of giving the players the confidence needed to win games and express themselves.”