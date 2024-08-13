Warriors edge ZDF Select to win Defence Forces Day trophy

A locally-based Warriors team edged a Zimbabwe Defence Forces Select to lift the 2024 Defence Forces Day trophy.

The exhibition match took place at Rufaro Stadium in Mbare, Harare.

The game had thirty-minute halfs and had to end early due to a lighting issue at stadium.

A seventh-minute effort from Tymon Machope gave the Warriors a lead, which they preserved until the end.

The first half team was captained by Walter Musona and had Donovan Bernard in goals.

The second half team was totally changed, with Godknows Murwira now wearing the arm band, while Reward Muza was the keeper.

ZIFA technical director Jethro Hunidzarira, who is a holder of CAF A license, was the coach and was assisted by Jacob Chavanguma, while the goalkeepers’ coach was Zwanayi Kawadza.

Warriors XI for the first half: Benard, Mauchi, Mbeba, Banda, Banda, Mutudza, Charamba, Feldman, Musona (c), Machope, Tapera.

Warriors XI for the second half: Muza, Murwira, Kagudu, Gwatidzo, Mushore, Mureremba, Bunjira, Muleya, Manondo, Mapuwa.