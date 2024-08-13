ZIFA technical director to take charge of Warriors against ZDF select

ZIFA technical director Jethro Hunidzarira will lead a locally-based Warriors squad that will face a Zimbabwea Defence Forces select this afternoon.

The unofficial match is part of the Defence Forces Day celebrations and will take place at Rufaro Stadium in Mbare.

Hunidzarira, who is a holder of CAF A license and has spent most of his post-playing career working in Botswana, will be assisted by Jacob Chavanguma, while the goalkeepers’ coach is Zwanayi Kawadza.

The team manager is Simbarashe Gochera.

Hunidzarira is in charge for this match alone as recently appointed Warriors coach Michael Nees is yet to arrive in the country to commence work.

This will be the first time in almost seven years that a ZIFA technical director will take charge of the national team.

The last time this happened was in November 2017 when Wilson Mutekede guided the senior team in two friendlies against Lesotho and Namibia.

The results ended in defeats in both games.