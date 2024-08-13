Zimbabwean gaffer appointed head coach at Botswana top-flight club

Zimbabwean gaffer Elias Chinyemba has been appointed as the head coach of Botswana Premier League side Tafic FC.

Chinyemba, who is a holder of CAF A license, was unveiled by the club on Monday.

He returns to coach the club for the third time after two previous stints.

A statement by Tafic FC on Facebook reads: “We are glad to announce Coach Elias Chinyemba as our gaffer for the 2024/25 season. This is the 3rd stint for Elias with us.

“He took us to back to the Premier League twice on the previous occasions. He holds a CAF A licence plus a vast experience of coaching in Botswana.”